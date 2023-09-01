A Yakima man will spend three months on electronic home monitoring beginning next month in connection with a gang shootout at a convenience store and an unrelated assault.
Nicholas Antonio Galvan, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and entered an “In Re Barr” plea to third-degree assault charges.
In an In Re Barr plea, a defendant pleads guilty to a lesser charge that is not supported by the facts but does so to avoid facing harsher penalties if convicted on the higher charges.
On Feb. 13, 2022, an employee at the now-closed Summitview Avenue 7-Eleven told police that Galvan came to the store with his girlfriend and threatened him when the store employee told Galvan’s girlfriend she didn’t have to work that day.
Galvan, the store employee said, displayed the butt of a pistol while arguing with him, calling him a racial slur and telling him to go out in the parking lot to fight, the affidavit said.
But before he was arrested for that incident, Galvan was involved in a shootout outside the 7-Eleven at 1601 Fruitvale Boulevard on March 3, 2022.
Galvan initially told police that he had dropped off someone at the store when the shooting erupted between rival gang members, and one of the shooters targeted his car, wounding a man in the back seat, according to court documents.
Galvan drove the wounded man to what was then Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after the shooting, the documents said.
But police said Galvan’s story fell apart when surveillance video from the store showed him outside his car pointing a gun in the direction of the fight, court documents said, and evidence at the scene and in his car suggested he was firing.
A prosecutor earlier described the incident as a “Wild West shootout.”
Galvan was charged with second-degree assault and felony harassment in the February incident, and second-degree unlawful firearms possession in the March incident.
Under the agreement, the felony harassment and second-degree assault charges were dropped in return for the plea to third-degree assault,
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Troy Clements said in the March case, Galvan could have raised a legitimate self-defense argument, but said Galvan needs to make some changes in his life to stay out of trouble in the future.
“It should be apparent he can’t possess firearms, he should be nowhere around firearms and if he is hanging out with people who are going to attract that type of conduct, he probably needs some new friends,” Clements said.
“That’s the problem with living in the same town where you grew up, got involved in gangs and got out of them,” defense attorney Scott Bruns said. “You’re still a target.”
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld followed the attorneys’ recommendation and sentenced Galvan to two concurrent 90-day sentences to be served on electronic home monitoring. The 90-day sentence was at the low end of the state sentencing range.
Galvan, who had appeared before Bartheld in 2015 in gang court, said he was able to get out of a gang, but still had issues with encountering people from his past.
“Being here, like you said, you’re kind of known. There’s nothing here anymore for me or my kids,” Galvan said.
Bartheld said the best thing for Galvan to do was to relocate so he doesn’t run into people he knew from his gang days.
