Stephen Walsh wanted to make the man who sold his brother the fentanyl-laced pills that killed him pay for his crime.
But at the sentencing for Reymond Jason Linder Wednesday, Stephen Walsh, in a letter read in court, said he came to the realization that there was another culprit in Daniel Walsh's death.
“I do not blame (Linder) nor do I blame myself anymore for what had transpired five years ago. I blame this horrible disease that we all call addiction,” Stephen Walsh said, noting that he has since gone into recovery for his own addiction. “Addiction has this horrible, demented grasp on us that we have for a long time cannot control, and we cannot recognize this until it has planted us at rock bottom, in prison and sometimes near death.”
Linder, 26, pleaded guilty to controlled substance homicide in Daniel Walsh’s death and was sentenced to almost two and a half years in a prison-based drug treatment program, followed by the same amount of time on probation as part of a drug offender sentencing alternative.
“I’m trying to take responsibility for my actions,” Linder told Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught. “I have a family that’s growing right now, and I’m trying to keep my nose clean.”
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett said the total of the prison and probation time represents the middle of the sentencing range for someone with Linder’s criminal history on a substance abuse homicide conviction.
Linder was arrested in May 2019 following a six-month investigation by Yakima police into the death of Daniel Walsh.
Walsh, 36, died of a fentanyl overdose Dec. 12, 2017. Walsh had texted Linder the day before he died about buying oxycodone and Xanax pills, court documents said, and the texts indicated that the deal was completed.
A witness told police that Walsh had previously overdosed after buying pills from Linder, the documents said, and Walsh had gone to Astria Regional Medical Center the day before he died thinking he had overdosed.
Linder, a witness told police, was panicking when he learned Walsh died and insisted he didn’t give Walsh any pills, according to court documents.
Linder was initially out on bail but failed to show up for a May 15 sentencing hearing, and Judge Richard Bartheld issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Linder was booked into the Yakima County jail May 17, and appeared at his hearing via Zoom from the jail’s virtual courtroom.
John Chambers, Linder’s attorney, said the case was “triable” but his client wanted to take responsibility and get over his own addiction. He has been attending a drug treatment center in Goldendale, Chambers said, and the fact that he has a child on the way has given him incentive to clean up his life.
Marie Walsh, Daniel Walsh’s sister, said she was angry that she lost her “baby bro,” but thanked Linder for taking responsibility.
“If Reymond can touch other people’s lives in a positive way as a result of this, then maybe (Daniel Wash) didn’t die in vain,” said in a letter to the court. “Just think about how many lives are lost each day to fentanyl and other substances. If he chooses the right path, Reymond and have a powerful and life-changing voice on this subject to share with future generations.”
She said Linder and his family would be in her prayers.
Naught told Linder that his life has value to many people, including his family and others.
“We today recognize that Daniel never got a second chance. You have a second chance. You have the ability to change your life, and we believe you can do it,” Naught said. “Daniel’s brother said it best in three words: Up to you.”
This story was updated to correct the spelling on Stephen Walsh's name.
