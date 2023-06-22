A 29-year-old Yakima man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a utility worker with a live wire during a standoff and killing a dog in unrelated incidents.
In return for his guilty plea to second-degree assault, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree assault, felony harassment, obstructing police, resisting arrest, harming a police dog and fourth-degree assault against Eduardo Reyes-Serrano. The charges stem from a June 14, 2022, standoff at his home.
The sentence exceeds the 6-12-month standard range, but in the court documents it noted that both sides concurred that a longer sentence would serve the interests of justice. Reyes-Serrano admitted in his plea statement that the live wire was a deadly weapon.
Reyes-Serrano also pleaded guilty as charged to first-degree animal cruelty for a July 4, 2021, incident in which he killed a dog. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld sentenced him to 359 days in jail to run concurrently with the prison sentence.
Bartheld also permanently barred Reyes-Serrano from owning or caring for pets.
In that case, Reyes-Serrano came to the attention of police after videos of a dog hanging from a fence in the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue circulated on social media.
When police came to investigate, a witness showed officers a picture of a small black dog that had its paws tied in Reyes-Serrano’s driveway on July 4, 2021, according to a police affidavit.
Reyes-Serrano, who denied that a dog had been hanging on his fence, said he had killed the small dog in the picture after it had been attacked by his dogs, the affidavit said. He gave officers the dog’s remains, which he had in a crawl space under his house, the affidavit said.
A necropsy found the dog’s injuries were not consistent with an animal attack, the affidavit said.
Reyes-Serrano was out on bail on that charge in June 2022 when police went to his home for a domestic violence report. His wife told police that Reyes-Serrano had hit her on the buttocks and tried to strangle her with his necklace, an affidavit in that case said. When her then-11-year-old son hit him with a stick to stop him, Reyes-Serrano threatened to kill him, the affidavit said.
Reyes-Serrano left the house before police arrived, but came back and ignored officers’ orders to talk to them. At one point, he got on the roof of the house and refused to come down, grabbing electrical wires and making sparks, the affidavit said.
When a utility worker went up in a cherry picker to turn off the electricity, Reyes-Serrano swung a cable line on the roof, striking the bucket the worker was in, the affidavit said.
Reyes-Serrano left the roof after police fired less-lethal rounds at him and he was arrested after being bitten by a police dog, whom Reyes-Serrano grabbed by the face and throat during the struggle, the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.