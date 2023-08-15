A Yakima gang member will spend a total of 35 years in prison as part of a plea deal closing two murder cases.
David Davila-Cordero entered Alford pleas to second-degree murder charges in the drive-by shooting deaths of Jose “Joey” Guillermo Cantu in 2021 and Randy D. Scholl in 2022. The plea allows him to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to have persuaded a jury to convict him.
At an Aug. 4 hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan sentenced Davila-Cordero to 210 months — 17 1/2 years — on each count, with the sentences running consecutively for a total of 35 years.
Davila-Cordero was initially charged with first-degree murder and drive-by shooting in both killings, as well as two counts of first-degree assault in Scholl’s killing. Prosecutors dropped those charges in return for the pleas on the second-degree murder charges.
Cantu, 34, was shot in the arm and leg after he and another man were chased by two men in a Chrysler PT Cruiser Oct. 30, 2021, in downtown Yakima. Cantu bled to death at the scene, according to Yakima police.
The PT Cruiser’s driver, Salomon De Alba, 18, is awaiting trial on second-degree murder charges in the case.
Police said Cantu, who was not a gang member, was likely targeted because he was wearing red clothes, a color associated with Norteño street gangs. Davila-Cordero is a documented Sureño gang member, according to court records.
Davila-Cordero was arrested following a May 15, 2022, drive-by shooting in the 900 block of La Salle Street. Scholl’s family members said they were shot at as they left Scholl’s South Eighth Street home, and Scholl came over with a rifle, according to a probable cause affidavit, and he was shot as a car made another pass by the house.
Video from the scene showed Scholl never raised the rifle, the affidavit said.
Davila-Cordero was charged in Cantu’s death after his arrest in connection with Scholl’s death.
His accused accomplice, 17-year-old Abraham Jesus Garcia-Carillo, is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, first-degree assault and eluding police.
