A Yakima man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for making and having pornographic videos of his then-teenage girlfriend and other underage girls.
Miguel Urbina, 38, will also have to register as a sex offender and remain on supervised release for the rest of his life under the terms of the sentence U.S. District Court Judge Mary K. Dimke imposed Tuesday in Yakima.
Urbina was originally charged with four counts of production of child pornography and one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded guilty in April to two counts of producing and/or attempting to produce child pornography and a single count of possessing child pornography as part of a plea agreement.
Urbina is accused of planting a video camera in women’s restrooms at several local businesses from 2006 to 2007, where it recorded women and young girls, according to court documents. Among the places where the camera was planted were Valley Mall, Walmart and Miner’s Drive-In Restaurant.
He also made videos of himself having sex with a teenage girl he knew in 2008 and 2009.
He was arrested in April 2020 when federal agents who had downloaded child pornography from Urbina’s computer through a file-sharing network, seized a hard drive containing thousands of images of child pornography from his home, the documents said.
Among those files were the videos recorded in the public bathrooms and with the teenage girl, the documents said.
In his argument for a 17.5-year sentence, defense attorney Craig Webster noted that the person who helped Urbina plant the camera in the restroom was not prosecuted, and that the teen consented to having sex with Urbina on camera. He said Urbina also had problems with alcohol and pornography and was working on those issues.
Urbina’s siblings also wrote letters urging Dimke to show leniency in sentencing, noting that he was helping care for his mother and that the child pornography charges were out of character for him, and he would not repeat that conduct.
But prosecutors said that there were witnesses who said Urbina was interested in child pornography since 2003 and was accused of molesting two girls. A 25-year-sentence, prosecutors argued, would deter Urbina from committing additional crimes as well as allow him to get sex-offender treatment through the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.