A Yakima man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison March 2 for taking pornographic pictures of a toddler he was babysitting.
Douglas Craig Parsley, 34, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to attempted production of child pornography. In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of distributing child pornography.
Federal authorities were led to Parsley when member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a man who was trying to meet up to have sex with a minor and found he had been communicating with Parsley, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Homeland Security Investigation detectives searched Parsley’s Cottonwood Canyon Road home and found videos on his phone showing children as young as 2 and 3 years old being raped by adult men, according to court documents.
Investigators also found nude and semi-nude photos of a girl between 2 and 3 years old. They were able to identify the girl as a child Parsley was babysitting based on evidence in the phone and that he had shared the images with others, according to court documents.
In addition to his prison term, Parsley will also be on supervised release for 20 years after his sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
