A 35-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday.
Michael Ryan Shoemaker was charged in U.S. District Court in Yakima, where in February he pleaded guilty to selling more than 3.5 ounces of uncut methamphetamine to an undercover agent, the release said.
The Drug Enforcement Administration Yakima Task Force identified Shoemaker in October 2020 as a largescale meth trafficker, the release said. DEA agents conducted controlled purchases from Shoemaker at his downtown Yakima home, the release said.
“The DEA’s Yakima Task Force identified Mr. Shoemaker and quickly put a stop to his distribution of methamphetamine in the Yakima community. Today’s sentence removes Mr. Shoemaker from the community for ten years and reiterates the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s commitment to vigorously prosecuting those who distribute poison in Eastern Washington,” U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref said in the release.
