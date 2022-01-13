A 26-year-old Yakima gang member was sentenced Thursday to almost 15 years in prison for a drive-by shooting on Interstate 82 last year.
Adrian Jonathan Gatlin pleaded guilty earlier to second-degree assault and drive-by shooting in the March 5, 2021, incident. His sentence includes a six-year deadly weapons enhancement, bringing his sentence to a total of 177 months.
That sentence will be served concurrently with an 84-month sentence for second-degree assault in an unrelated domestic violence incident from 2020, for which Gatlin was also sentenced Thursday. He had earlier entered an Alford plea, which allows him to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to persuade a jury to convict him.
A third unrelated assault case was dropped as part of the agreements.
In the drive-by shooting incident, a man told police that Gatlin had cut him off when they were pulling on to U.S. Highway 12 at North 16th Avenue, according to court documents. When the man passed Gatlin’s vehicle, he said that Gatlin pulled past him and fired at his vehicle, hitting his passenger door as they got on I-82, court documents said.
Gatlin was identified as the shooter after the man took a picture of Gatlin’s license plate and called the Washington State Patrol, documents said. Troopers arrested Gatlin at his home, documents said, and found a .40-caliber pistol, which he was barred from having because of a prior felony conviction.
At the time of the incident Gatlin was out on bail on the domestic violence charge, in which he was accused of beating a woman with whom he had a relationship.
At Thursday’s hearing, Judge David Elofson noted that Gatlin was taking responsibility for what happened, noting his statements of remorse and his promise not to be back in court again as a defendant.
“It sounds like you wish you could turn back the hands of time,” Elofson said.
“But I can’t,” Gatlin said.
Elofson said he hoped that Gatlin finds a way to get his life in order, but told him that he could not contact the victims in the domestic violence cases, even to apologize, as that would violate a no-contact order.
“You just have to live with this,” Elofson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.