When he first sentenced Freddy Munoz-Razo on attempted murder, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld said there was nothing to justify less than the maximum sentence.
More than three years later, Bartheld said he still could see little that would justify less than the maximum sentence required under state sentencing rules, even though Munoz-Razo insisted he had changed while in prison for what he said was a crime he didn't commit.
"I don't find your remorse, which would be a mitigating factor, is true remorse because you don't accept responsibility for your criminal action, Bartheld told Munoz-Razo at his resentencing hearing Tuesday.
Originally sentenced to 41.5 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, Munoz-Razo was resentenced to almost 35 years in prison. A state appeals court ruled that the original sentence was miscalculated.
Munoz-Razo was convicted in 2019 of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the attack on Amy McGee, who was a federal Drug Enforcement Administration informant.
McGee testified that Munoz-Razo and another man forced her into a vehicle in Yakima as she was walking away from the Yakima police headquarters after reporting an earlier kidnapping. She was held in a shed where she said Munoz-Razo beat her with his fists and a bag of rocks, which knocked her teeth out.
She was then taken to the 500 block of Flint Road on June 1, 2016, and forced to get on her hands and knees, where she was shot in the back of the head and left for dead.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy found McGee five days later naked with a gunshot wound to her head, with the state appellate court describing her survival as miraculous.
McGee testified that Brandon Honeycutt was the first to point the gun at her but couldn’t kill her. Munoz-Razo took the gun next, but he likewise couldn’t pull the trigger, and it was Daniel Perez who fired the shot, she said.
Perez entered an Alford plea in 2018 to kidnapping and first-degree assault, while Honeycutt pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in return for testifying against Razo.
At Wednesday’s hearing, McGee told Bartheld that she still suffers from the effects of the gunshot, which she said left her legally blind, and asked that he get the maximum sentence.
“I have a hard time feeling he has any remorse for the actions he did,” said McGee, who spoke by phone in in court.
Munoz-Razo's original sentence was overturned on appeal after the Spokane-based Division III Court of Appeals found that the state had included prior California convictions that did not have parallels in Washington law when determining the sentencing range.
The appellate court ordered the case to be sent back to Yakima and a corrected sentence imposed.
Munoz-Razo and his attorney, Chad Dold, argued for a sentence closer to the lower end of the range, which would have been about 23 years including the five-year firearms enhancement.
“I ask the court to take into account he is not the same person,” Dold said. In the time he has been in prison, Munoz-Razo has not had any disciplinary issues, Dold said, and it is unlikely he would commit another violent crime.
In his letter to the court, Munoz-Razo said he has been working on earning a GED, as well as mentoring younger Mexican inmates at the state penitentiary in Walla Walla.
“I have cried countless tears over that, that she almost lost her life,” Munoz-Razo said.
But he also argued that he didn’t commit the crime, that prosecutors exaggerated the extent of McGee’s injuries, and that both prosecutors and his attorney at the time withheld evidence of his innocence.
“Ms. McGee was on an airplane flying to Montana to testify against someone less than four months after she supposedly suffered a life-altering brain injury. The DEA made her testify, and she willingly testified so she couldn’t have been in that bad shape,” Munoz-Razo said.
He also claimed that there was never evidence that she was shot, and the injury to her head could have come from falling on a metal object.
McGee required assistance walking into and out of Judge Michael McCarthy’s courtroom when she testified at trial in June 2019.
Bartheld, who imposed the original sentence, said there were no mitigating factors that justified a lower sentence the first time. And this time, he said that there were few, if any mitigating factors.
While Munoz-Razo did not actually pull the trigger, Bartheld said he was an accomplice and shared responsibility for the attempted killing, as well as the fact that he beat McGee and drove her out to be killed execution style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.