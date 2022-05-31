A 30-year-old Yakima man is in serious condition after an exchange of gunfire with police late Monday night on North First Street.
Police spotted an occupied stolen vehicle at 11:57 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North First Street, and the driver fled on foot, firing a weapon at police, according to information from the Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit.
Officers returned fire, hitting the man several times, and then performed first aid, the news release said. The officers were not injured. The man is in serious condition at Harborview in Seattle, the release said.
Access to North First Street in Yakima from I-82 both directions, U.S. 12 eastbound, and State Route 823 southbound was closed Monday morning because of police activity and reopened shortly after 10 a.m., according to news releases from the Washington Department of Transportation.
The names of the officers have not yet been released.
The YVSIU, which made up of officials from law enforcement agencies around the Yakima County and the Washington State Patrol, conducts investigations into police use of force incidents. The team includes community members who observe the investigation.
Anyone with information related to the incident can contact Lt. Stace McKinley at the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430 or Sgt. Rob Layman at the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
