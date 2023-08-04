A Yakima man was grazed when a bullet came through his house early Wednesday morning.
The man was in his bed around 3 a.m. when the shooting occurred around Clark and Cherry avenues shortly before 3 a.m., Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. A bullet came through part of his house and grazed his back, Inzunza said, and he had no other injuries.
Police recovered shell casings in the area, Inzunza said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.