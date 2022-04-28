A 21-year-old Yakima man released in February after pleading guilty to a homicide is back in jail.
Yakima police say Clyde Isaac Kelly had a pistol at his home. As a convicted felon, he is barred from having firearms or ammunition. He is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree unlawful firearms possession
Kelly’s father called police around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday and said that his son had recently gotten out of jail and had a firearm, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When officers arrived at the house, they called Kelly’s father, who said he had the gun, and officers told him to bring it out, the affidavit said. The elder Kelly came out with the lower part of a pistol, and said his son still had the pistol’s slide, barrel and magazine, the affidavit said.
Officers asked Kelly to come out of the house, and when he did, he was arrested without incident, the affidavit said. Kelly’s father retrieved the other gun parts, which police said matched what he had brought out earlier.
The gun’s magazine contained eight 9mm rounds, the affidavit said.
Family members said Kelly had the gun for about three days and had “pointed it all over the place.”
At Thursday’s preliminary appearance, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett argued that Kelly presented a danger to the community, based on the facts of the case and his recent conviction for a 2019 homicide.
Kelly was released from the Yakima County jail in February after entering an Alford plea to second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Manuel Morrell Pantaleon in December 2019. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld sentenced Kelly to 25 months in prison, with credit for the 25 months Kelly had been in jail awaiting trial.
An Alford plea allows Kelly to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to convict him.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession against Kelly.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic earlier said that the plea deal was a result of a pandemic-related delay in the court proceedings and uncooperative witnesses.
“Here we got, according to the probable cause statement, an incident with him not only possessing a firearm but waving it around . . . in the presence of his younger brothers,” Barrett said.
But defense attorney Aaron Dalan argued for a supervised release, pointing out the fact that Kelly was holding a job and that he fully cooperated with police.
Bartheld, who was also presiding at Thursday’s hearing, set bail at $25,000, noting the risk to the community.
