A man convicted in a 2019 killing was sentenced to almost two years in federal prison for an unrelated firearm charge Tuesday.
Clyde Isaac Kelly, 22, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in November and was sentenced to 21 months in prison, with credit for the seven months he was held in the Yakima County jail on the federal charge.
U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian’s sentence followed recommendations made by prosecutors in a plea deal.
Kelly was originally charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in Yakima County Superior Court, but that charge was dismissed without prejudice when Kelly was indicted on the federal firearms charge. That move allows state prosecutors to refile the charge if necessary.
His federal charge stems from an April 27, 2022, incident at his home. Kelly’s father told police that his son had recently gotten out of jail and had a firearm, according to court documents.
When officers arrived at the house, they called Kelly’s father, who said he had the gun and brought out the lower half of a pistol, according to court documents, and said his son still had the slide, barrel and magazine, the documents said.
Kelly, carrying the remaining parts of the gun, surrendered to police without incident shortly afterward.
He is barred from possessing firearms or ammunition because he is a convicted felon.
Kelly entered an Alford plea to second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 27-year-old Manuel Morrell Pantaleon, who was killed in an alley in the 400 block of South Ninth Street on Dec. 14, 2019. Kelly was originally charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
That plea allows Kelly to maintain his innocence in Pantaleon’s death while admitting that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury he was guilty.
He was sentenced to 25 months in prison — and credited for the 25 months he was jailed while awaiting trial.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said at the time that pandemic-related delays and uncooperative witnesses led to the plea deal.
