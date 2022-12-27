Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed a woman Dec. 19.
Shane Dillon Kroeger, 25, is also charged with fatality hit-and-run after Yakima police said he fled the crash scene.
Yakima police responding to the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue at 5:15 a.m. found a 2003 Subaru Impreza crashed into a tree. Alicia Ashby, 33, was found unresponsive in the back seat of the car and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where she died in surgery, according to court documents.
She died from blunt-force trauma, and her manner of death is deemed accidental, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said earlier.
Police located Kroeger and another woman who was in the car a couple blocks of away, police spokeswoman Yvette Inzunza said earlier. The woman was also taken to Memorial, where she was treated and released.
A drug-recognition expert determined that Kroeger was intoxicated based on his slurred speech and dilated pupils, court documents said. Officers also found containers of Modelo hard seltzer in the back seat floor area in the car and an odor of intoxicants in the passenger compartment.
Kroeger is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. At the time of the crash, Kroeger was on community custody for a second-degree assault conviction. Court records show Kroeger was initially charged with first-degree robbery in a 2020 incident, but entered an Alford plea to the lesser charge, which allows him to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to convict him.
A GoFundMe account set up at https://bit.ly/AliciaAshbyFund to cover Ashby’s funeral expenses has raised $15,480.
