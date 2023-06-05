A Yakima man has been charged with impaired driving vehicular assault and reckless driving in connection with a May 27 crash.
Yakima County prosecutors filed the charges against Jovan Tello-Vaca last week in Yakima County Superior Court.
Washington State Patrol troopers went to the intersection of State Route 22, North Track Road and Asotin Avenue in Toppenish around 3:05 p.m. May 27 for a motor vehicle crash. Tello-Vaca’s 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southeast on North Track Road when he improperly passed multiple vehicles and sped into the intersection, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Tello-Vaca’s bumper hit a 1966 Ford Fairlane, ejecting its driver, Ronald Sheets, 68, from the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Sheets and Tello-Vaca were both taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, the affidavit said. Sheets was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with a possible skull fracture and other serious injuries, the affidavit said.
A witness said Tello-Vaca smelled of alcohol, and troopers obtained a search warrant for Tello-Vaca’s blood.
Tello-Vaca was taken to the State Patrol office in Union Gap, but returned to the hospital after he had a seizure, the affidavit said. At the hospital, a trooper administered a field sobriety test and, in consultation with a drug-recognition expert, determined that Tello-Vaca was under the influence of methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Tello-Vaca, who has a prior drunken driving and solicitation to possess methamphetamine conviction in Yakima County District Court, is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail in the Yakima County jail.
