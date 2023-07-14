Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with vehicular assault in connection with a crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured.
Tyson Allan Hunter, 21, was also charged with hit-and-run causing personal injury, hit-and-run causing property damage and driving under the influence, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
Hunter is currently being held in the Yakima County jail in connection with the July 6 crash.
Nathaniel R. Mardel of Yakima was riding his bike west on the north side of the 2000 block of Englewood Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when he was hit, according to a probable cause affidavit. Mardel, 28, had injuries to his head, arms and legs, the affidavit said, and his bicycle was broken into two pieces in the crash.
He was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A GoFundMe page for Mardel said he broke his thigh bone, shin, shoulder, arm, wrist and bones in his face, and will need facial reconstruction surgery.
The page said donations will go to family as they help care for him in Seattle.
Police said the vehicle that hit Mardel also hit a chain-link fence on the south side of the street, damaging a 40-foot-long section of fence and leaving pieces of the car’s body, a passenger-side mirror and headlight enclosure behind.
Using security video from a nearby business, police identified the vehicle as a Ford Mustang, and police records showed a Mustang matching that description registered to a home in the 1200 block of Jerome Avenue with Hunter was listed as its registered owner, the affidavit said.
Police found the Mustang parked in an alley behind the house, with damage that matched what police found at the crash site, the affidavit said. Officers also saw a bottle of alcohol in the back seat, the affidavit said.
A woman at the house said Hunter was her boyfriend, the affidavit said, and that he had come over around midnight with blood on his face and was shaken up.
Officers found Hunter in a bedroom and took him into custody without incident, the affidavit said.
At a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court Monday, Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set Hunter’s bail at $20,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.