A 19-year-old Yakima man accused of getting into a fight with employees at an East Nob Hill Boulevard grocery store is charged with second-degree assault.
In addition to the two counts of second-degree assault, Israel Eugene Salamanca is also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault in connection with the April 4 fight with employees at Fiesta Foods.
The firearms charge stems from his juvenile court conviction for violating a no-contact order, according to court documents.
He was to have been arraigned Wednesday, but it was continued until May 3 because a public defender could not be assigned to him at that time due to caseload issues.
Yakima police went to Fiesta Foods, 1008 E. Nob Hill Blvd., around 5:20 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon. A store employee saw Salamanca place some candy bars in his back pocket and head to the self-checkout lane, where he only paid for a soda, according to a police affidavit.
Two store employees confronted Salamanca and took him to an office, where he was told he could not come back to the store, the affidavit said. The store employees found photos of him connected to other shoplifting incidents at other stores, and Salamanca told them he had warrants for his arrest, the affidavit said.
While one employee went to call police, Salamanca swung his fist at the other employee, who pushed him against the wall, the affidavit said. Salamanca then scratched the employee on the neck and tried to run out the store before he was stopped and employees handcuffed him in front and sat him in a chair, the affidavit said.
Shortly afterward, Salamanca reached into his bag, pulled out a gun and pointed at the employees, who struggled with him for control of the weapon, the affidavit said. During the fight, Salamanca threatened to shoot the employees, who were able to disarm him.
Police booked Salamanca into the Yakima County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.