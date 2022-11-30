Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to deliver after a raid on his Garfield Avenue home.
Matthew Aaron Bailey, 43, is also charged with maintaining a drug dwelling and illegally possessing a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
Bailey, whom a Yakima police commander described as a “neighborhood nuisance,” was arrested Nov. 18 following a monthlong investigation by YPD’s Drug Enforcement Administration task force into complaints that he was selling drugs out of his home in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue.
Neighbors complained about the number of homeless people living in cars by Bailey’s house. Yakima’s code enforcement department also was addressing complaints about debris cluttering Bailey’s yard, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said in an earlier interview.
“Ever since this guy moved into the neighborhood, he has attracted a bunch of homeless people, junk and cars, with homeless people living in the cars,” Seely said.
The task force conducted multiple undercover drug buys at the house, and said Bailey sold fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police raided the home shortly before 10 a.m. Nov. 18 and arrested Bailey. Investigators found methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as marijuana that had been packaged for sale on the property, the affidavit said.
While searching the property, police found six firearms near the garage, the affidavit said. With three felony convictions, Bailey is prohibited from having firearms or ammunition.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
