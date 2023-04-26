A Yakima man has been charged with first-degree robbery after police say his DNA linked him to a 2022 robbery of an ice cream shop.
Efren Vargas Jr. was also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior conviction for residential burglary.
His April 19 arraignment was rescheduled to May 3 due to the Department of Assigned Counsel not having a public defender available for assignment to the case on that date, according to court documents.
Vargas is accused of robbing the Baskin-Robbins at 1050 S. First St. on April 20, 2022. A man wearing a surgical mask came into the store with a gun, demanded money, the affidavit said, and threatened to pistol-whip an employee he thought wasn’t moving fast enough to give him the money.
The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money, with some of it in a coffee can, the affidavit said. Police found the surgical mask and coffee can about a foot apart in the 1400 block of South Eighth Street.
Police initially identified a suspect based on surveillance footage from the area where the can was found, and his DNA samples and the mask were sent to the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab for testing.
In February, the lab said the DNA matched Vargas, who was at that time being held in the Yakima County jail on unrelated charges, the affidavit said. Police are awaiting testing of additional DNA samples to confirm the match, the affidavit said.
Detectives noted that there are physical similarities between the man they initially suspected and Vargas, the affidavit said.
He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail on the robbery charge, in addition to the $5,000 that was set for an unrelated second-degree burglary and no-contact-order violation.
