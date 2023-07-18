Yakima police have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the shooting death of a man on East Nob Hill Boulevard Monday morning.
Juan Rosales-Montes De Oca, 30, is charged with aggravated first-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree assault in connection with the killing of Sergio Salinas-Gonzales.
Yakima County prosecutors have also filed an alternate charge of second-degree murder that alleges Rosales-Montes De Oca shot with intent to kill but without the premeditation implied in the aggravated first-degree charge.
Yakima police were called to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital around 2 a.m. Monday for a gunshot victim. Salinas-Gonzales, 32, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a probable cause affidavit.
His killing is the ninth in the city and the 21st in the county this year.
Salinas-Gonzales’ companions told police they had left the El Faro restaurant and bar, 1402 S. First Street, and noticed a Dodge Charger left at the same time and was heading in the same direction, the affidavit said. The men said the Charger’s license plate was covered with a rag, and at one point the men’s pickup passed the Charger.
The pickup’s driver said the Charger kept going like its driver was trying to race the truck, the affidavit said. At the intersection of South 18th Street and East Nob Hill Boulevard, the Charger pulled alongside the driver’s side of the truck and its lone occupant rolled down the window, the affidavit said.
When the men in the pickup truck rolled down a window, they said the man said something and then shots rang out and Salinas-Gonzales was hit, according to the affidavit.
Using the FLOCK camera system, police got a picture of the Charger’s front license plate and traced it to its registered owner in Wapato, the affidavit said. That man told detectives he purchased the car for Rosales-Montes De Oca and picked out his picture from surveillance video from the bar.
Police found the Charger in the backyard of Rosales-Montes De Oca’s parents’ home on South Eighth Street. That triggered a standoff in which police unsuccessfully called out for Rosales-Montes De Oca to come out.
Detectives said the car appeared to be parked in a way to conceal it from view, the affidavit said.
Rosales-Montes De Oca is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He has prior convictions for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
