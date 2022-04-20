Prosecutors charged a Yakima man Monday with first-degree kidnapping and child molestation after police say he abducted a 6-year-old girl from the street.
Juan Noe Joaquin will be arraigned on the charges in Yakima County Superior Court April 28. He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Joaquin was arrested April 13, following an investigation to the abduction of a girl from a northeast Yakima neighborhood the afternoon of April 6. Detectives with Yakima police’s Special Assault Unit identified Joaquin as the suspect based on DNA evidence and surveillance video from the neighborhood, court documents said.
Detectives and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents also saw Joaquin “circling” Hoover Elementary School the day he was arrested, according to court documents.
The girl, who had been reported missing around North Fourth and East I streets April 6, was found near North Fourth and J streets that evening. Her shirt was turned inside-out and she was carrying $40, according to court documents.
The girl told police she had gone out that afternoon to a convenience store when a man she didn’t know picked her up and asked if she wanted money, court documents said. She said the man, identified as Joaquin, molested her and drove her around the area before letting her go after giving her the money, the documents said.
Detectives said the day before, police spoke to Joaquin after a hotel employee said he was “looking for kids” and a girl in particular, court documents said. Police believe Joaquin may have molested other children.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
