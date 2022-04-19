Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with possessing 77,000 fentanyl pills and cocaine with the intent to sell them.
Alejandro Fernandez, 28, also was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree unlawful firearms possession and possession of a stolen firearm, according to charging documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court.
Yakima police and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency agent followed Fernandez from a home in the 600 block of North Fourth Avenue to a tire store on East Yakima Avenue in March, where they arrested him following a brief foot chase, according to court documents.
Police said Fernandez threw an object that appeared to be a firearm on the ground, the documents said. Fernandez was charged with having a Smith & Wesson handgun that was reported stolen.
At the time of his arrest, Fernandez was also carrying $7,410 in cash in his pockets, as well as a bag that contained unused small baggies like those used for packaging drugs for sale, the documents said.
Officers also searched vehicles that Fernandez was using and found $9,779 in cash, a digital scale, a 9-mm Glock pistol, 77 bags that contained 1,000 pills each that appeared to be Oxycodone, but police believe are fentanyl, according to the documents.
Detectives also found 121 grams of a powder that tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit said.
Fernandez has six prior felony convictions for bail jumping, second-degree unlawful firearms possession, two counts of cocaine possession, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and residential burglary, and prohibited from possessing guns.
