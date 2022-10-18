Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with drive-by shooting after a sheriff's deputy said he saw the man fire a gun from a vehicle he was riding in.
Efrain Iniguez Jr., 27, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior convictions for second-degree robbery and residential burglary, according to court documents filed last week in Yakima County Superior Court.
Iniguez was arrested Oct. 9 after a deputy reported seeing him put a gun out the window of a car and fire.
The deputy was driving south in the 1400 block of South First Street when he heard shots fired in a parking lot and a red car pull out of the lot, according to court documents.
Then, the car pulled in front of the deputy’s vehicle and one of the car's occupants put a gun out a passenger side window and fired several times, the documents said.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and detained three people. The car’s driver identified Iniguez as the shooter, the documents said. Deputies found a .40-caliber handgun under the driver’s seat, which matched the shell casings Yakima police found at the scene, the affidavit said.
Iniguez was released from jail after posting $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Oct. 24.
