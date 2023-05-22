A Yakima man has been charged with contacting six teenage girls through social media for immoral purposes.
Yakima County prosecutors also charged Hugo Mendoza, 30, last week with two counts of providing marijuana to minors, and one count each of third-degree child molestation and providing cocaine to a minor.
Police began investigating Mendoza in February when the FBI relayed a tip from a boy who heard that Mendoza was sexually exploiting three girls and possibly raped one girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.
As the investigation continued, a detective identified six girls ranging in age from 13 to 16 who had communicated with Mendoza through Snapchat.
In the messages, Mendoza sent the girls sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself, and in some instances the girls sent him pictures of themselves in various states of undress and in sexual situations, the affidavit said.
Some of the girls said Mendoza gave or sold them drugs, and offered them drugs in return for sexual activity, the affidavit said. One girl described having a sexual encounter with him in his car, the affidavit said.
Police arrested the suspect on May 12, and he is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $125,000 bail. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch also ordered Mendoza to have no contact with any of the girls.
