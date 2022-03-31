Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree rape after police said he forced his way into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.
Daniel Jose Benitez-Ortiz, 34, was also charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
A 36-year-old woman told police that Benitez-Ortiz knocked on her door and forced his way into her home around 4 p.m. March 26, 2022, according to court documents. Benitez-Ortiz then grabbed her by the throat, forced her on to the bed, raped her, and then said he would “be back for you,” a police affidavit said.
She told police that Benitez-Ortiz choked her when she resisted his attack, the affidavit said. At the time of the attack, her children were in a back room in the home, the affidavit said.
Later that day, she said Benitez-Ortiz called her several times, saying he was “coming back for more,” the affidavit said, and she called police.
The woman said she met Benitez-Ortiz through one of her friends, the affidavit said.
Benitez-Ortiz is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail in the Yakima County jail, and is barred from having any contact with the woman.
He has prior convictions for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and soliciting the possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
