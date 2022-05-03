Prosecutors filed charges against a Yakima man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and molesting her.
Rodolfo Tinajero-Acosta, 32, was charged Monday in Yakima County Superior Court with first-degree burglary with sexual motivation, as well as indecent liberties.
The woman told police that a man broke into her house sometime around 6:35 a.m. April 27, 2022, according to court documents. She was sleeping on her living room couch when she woke up to find Tinajero-Acosta in her home, documents said, and he refused to leave when she told him to get out.
She told police that she does not know Tinajero-Acosta, court documents said.
The woman then grabbed her child and tried to escape, but Tinajero-Acosta grabbed her and molested her, according to court documents. She was able to break free and get out of the house by hitting him in his upper body with her elbow, court records said.
Police found Tinajero-Acosta in the house, and he was taken into custody. He has two prior misdemeanor convictions of indecent exposure to someone younger than 14.
He is being held on $250,000 bail in the Yakima County jail.