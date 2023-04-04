A Yakima man arrested after a March 24 standoff with police will be arraigned April 10 on burglary and firearms charges.
Prosecutors charged Jeffree Jay Allen, 31, with second-degree unlawful firearms possession, residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest in Yakima County Superior Court this past week. The malicious mischief charge is a gross misdemeanor and resisting arrest is a misdemeanor, while the other charges are felonies.
Prosecutors are seeking domestic-violence enhancements on all but the firearms charge, which stems from Allen’s being convicted of a fourth-degree domestic violence assault in Yakima Municipal Court in 2011.
Allen’s mother called police shortly before 5 p.m. March 24 and said her son was at her home in the 1500 block of Cherry Avenue, had broken into and ransacked her bedroom, and had a shotgun in the house, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said she came home and found the padlock she used to lock her bedroom had been broken, and her things were thrown on the floor, the affidavit said.
She said her son had told her before that if she reported anything he would “shoot it out” with police, the affidavit said.
Officers surrounded the house and told Allen he was under arrest and to come out, the affidavit said, but he refused to surrender.
SWAT officers entered the house around 11:30 p.m., after using tear gas and sending in a patrol dog, and arrested Allen, the affidavit said. Officers found a shotgun and a carbine in the house, the affidavit said.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $5,000.
At the time of the incident Allen was out on pretrial release on charges of forgery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
