The second man accused of shooting a Yakima man and leaving him to die in July is in custody.
Carlos Arciga Jr. was extradited from California Monday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the shooting on South Seventh Street July 19. Arciga appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday for his preliminary appearance.
Arciga’s accomplice, Adam Michael Tomisser, 42, was arrested earlier this month and is being held in lieu of $500,00 bail on the same charges.
A resident in the 100 block of South Eighth Street called for an ambulance for a man with a cut on his head in the alley. The injured 38-year-old man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where hospital staff discovered he had been shot in the abdomen and leg, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police were able to locate the crime scene in the 100 block of South Seventh Street, where officers found shell casings, and a tarp and blanket with blood on them, the affidavit said. Detectives also found the victim’s wallet and identification, according to the affidavit.
Security camera footage from the area showed the victim arrive at the backyard, where Tomisser and Arciga came up and attacked him, the affidavit said. At one point, Tomisser points what appears to be a gun at the victim’s head, and the victim flinches and crouches down, the affidavit said.
Hospital staff told detectives that part of the victim’s left ear was missing as if it had been shot away, the affidavit said.
The video showed the men beat the victim, and then Arciga, the affidavit said, came out of the house and put a blanket over the man. Several minutes later, Arciga comes back and starts attacking him again.
As Tomisser and Arciga get into a car, the video shows the victim standing up and Arciga gets out of a car with what appears to be a rifle he points at the victim, who then collapses, the affidavit said.
Five minutes later, the video shows Tomisser putting the tarp over the area where the victim collapsed as they drive off.
At Arciga’s Wednesday hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Geoffrey Wickes argued for a $500,000 bail, noting that Arciga is facing his second “strike” under the state’s “three strikes law,” with prior convictions for second-degree assault, first-degree theft and possession of a stolen firearm.
Wickes also pointed out that Arciga has had nine prior criminal warrants and 44 prior traffic infractions.
“The sheer number of (traffic infractions) is like nothing I’ve ever seen, and I primarily prosecute traffic offenses,” Wickes said.
Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at a half-million dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.