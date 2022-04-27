Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with second-degree assault in connection with a standoff in Yakima last week.
Nathan Taylor Church, 32, was also charged with resisting arrest Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Church was arrested after a four-and-a-half-hour standoff at his home in the 700 block of South 12th Avenue April 21, 2022. Police responded around 12:55 p.m. when a woman said Church choked her, according to court documents.
Police had a warrant to arrest Church for failing to appear in court on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge, court documents said. The woman was able to escape by biting Church’s finger, but Church would not come out of the house, documents said.
Yakima SWAT officers cordoned off the area and used loudspeakers to tell Church to surrender or officers would use additional force to arrest him, including sending in a police dog.
During the standoff, officers used an armored vehicle to break down the front door so officers could put cellphones inside for Church to talk to negotiators.
Around 5:30 p.m., officers broke through a window in the house with the armored vehicle and shot tear gas into the building, prompting Church to surrender without further incident.
Police said Church has five prior felony convictions, including two for assault.
Court records show that Church’s parents obtained a protection order against him in 2020, alleging that Church had assaulted family members. The order is set to expire in October.
