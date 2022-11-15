Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.
Ryan Cole Slavens is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 4 incident.
Prosecutors are also seeking a firearms enhancement on the assault charge, which would add five years to any sentence if Slavens is convicted.
He was charged in connection with a shooting that left a man wounded.
Police were called to the 7900 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Nov. 4 for a man who had been shot. Officers found a 23-year-old man in the street near the South 80th Avenue intersection with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to court documents.
Slavens, who has a concealed pistol license, was at the scene and put his gun down and knelt on the ground with his hands on his head when police arrived, court documents said.
A woman who was in the victim’s car told police that Slavens was her ex-boyfriend, and that Slavens was a friend of the victim until she and the victim started dating, according to court documents.
The pair left the Dairy Queen on West Nob Hill Boulevard when they saw Slavens in his pickup truck on South 72nd Avenue, court documents said. When the truck stopped in the middle of the road, they drove through the Meadowbrook Mall parking to get past Slavens. But when they pulled back on to West Nob Hill Boulevard, Slavens came up behind them and slammed into the back of the victim’s Toyota Matrix when he stopped at the intersection of South 80th Avenue, the court documents said.
The victim got out of his car and knocked on the driver’s window of Slavens’ truck, the woman and other witnesses said, and Slavens shot the man, who stumbled back to his car, according to court documents.
Witnesses, including a passenger in Slavens’ truck, said the victim, who had a gun in a pocket of his jacket, did not have anything in his hands when he rapped on the window, the affidavit said.
Slavens is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $150,000 bail. Court records show Slavens was awaiting trial in Selah Municipal Court on a third-degree malicious mischief charge at the time of the shooting. In that incident, Slavens backed his pickup up to the vehicle of a man he accused of having sex with his girlfriend and spun his tires in gravel, damaging the other man’s car, the YPD affidavit said.
