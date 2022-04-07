A Yakima man has been charged with voyeurism and threatening to kill three Yakima police officers following an incident at a thrift store that ended in a SWAT standoff last week.
Prosecutors charged Jose Luis Mendoza-Castaneda with first-degree voyeurism, eluding and three counts of felony harassment in connection with the incident.
Employees at Mission Thrift, 2011 W. Lincoln Ave. called police about a man who was seen taking pictures of women inside fitting rooms at the store on several occasions, according to court records. Police were called to the store around 1 p.m. Friday, and when officers confronted Mendoza-Castaneda, he left and drove off, refusing to stop for police and running a stop light at North 16th and West Lincoln avenues, the affidavit said.
Officers followed Mendoza-Castaneda to his apartment in the 400 block of West D Street, the affidavit said. When officers asked him to come out, Mendoza-Castaneda refused to come out and threatened to stab officers with kitchen knives he was holding.
YPD’s SWAT team was called in, and a crisis response unit tried to negotiate with him, but he continued to threaten to kill officers. After using “diversionary devices,” at 7 p.m., SWAT officers forced their way into the house and used a chemical irritant to force him out, the affidavit said. Mendoza-Castaneda then charged three officers, who fired 40-mm “less lethal” projectiles at him, while YPD K-9 Zorro bit him, the affidavit said.
Mendoza-Castaneda is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
