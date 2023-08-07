Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Yakima Friday night.
Police arrested the suspected shooter after using surveillance video and a network of cameras that record vehicle license plates. The shooting stemmed from an apparent fight between one of the victims and the suspect that happened earlier, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima police.
A woman called 911 around 6:30 p.m. Friday and said that someone on the vehicle she was in had been shot in the 600 block of East Maple Street and they were on their way to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, the affidavit said.
Police arriving at the hospital found that 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy had been shot, the teen in the abdomen and the left thigh, and the 30-year-old, who was the driver, in the right arm. The 30-year-old woman in the car was uninjured, the affidavit said.
Officers at the shooting found 16-18 shell casings, with equal numbers of 9mm and .45-caliber casings, the affidavit said.
At the hospital, the man told police he was driving with his girlfriend and nephew on East Maple Street when his nephew said they were being followed by a pickup truck. After passing Washington Middle School, the truck pulled up behind him and the truck’s driver got out, the affidavit said.
The man said he heard two gunshots and saw the pickup’s driver shooting at them, and he grabbed his own gun and returned fire, emptying the gun’s magazine, the affidavit said.
Police obtained security video showing the victim's vehicle and the pickup truck, and the truck stopping in view of the camera, the affidavit said. The video showed the pickup's driver get out and the camera's microphone picked up yelling and gunshots before the driver got back in the pickup and drove off, the affidavit said.
Police were able to use the FLOCK camera system to identify the truck and its registered owner, a 28-year-old Yakima man, and police took him into custody without incident.
Witnesses told police that the suspect had been to his girlfriend’s home where he had fixed a car when the victim, who had children with the suspect’s girlfriend, had assaulted the suspect, and that the nephew joined in as well, the affidavit said, and he had pointed a gun at the victim before he drove off, the affidavit said.
The victim told police he didn’t bring up the earlier assault because he was worried about retaliation, the affidavit said.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault, one for each person in the car that was shot at. Over the weekend, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Blaine Gibson set a preliminary bail of $300,000.
At Monday’s preliminary appearance hearing, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic recommended a bail not lower than $100,000, which defense attorney Melissa Derry concurred with. Brusic said it was a “very serious offense.”
Judge Sonia Rodriguez True agreed and set bail at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.