A Yakima man arrested after a 6 1/2-hour standoff with the Yakima SWAT team is accused of illegally possessing firearms.
Jeffree Jay Allen, 31, was out on pretrial release on charges of forgery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm at the time of the Friday incident. The firearm charge stems from a 2011 fourth-degree domestic violence assault in Yakima Municipal Court, according to court documents.
Allen’s mother called police shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and said her son was at her home, had broken into and ransacked her bedroom, and had a shotgun in the house, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said she came home and found the padlock she used to lock her bedroom had been broken, and her things were thrown on the floor, the affidavit said.
She said her son had told her before that if she reported anything he would “shoot it out” with police, the affidavit said.
Officers surrounded the house and told Allen he was under arrest and to come out, the affidavit said. Instead, he closed the door.
SWAT officers, armed with a search warrant, entered the house around 11:30 p.m. and arrested Allen, the affidavit said. Officers found a shotgun and a carbine in the house, the affidavit said.
He was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for injuries and was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
At a Monday preliminary appearance hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set bail at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.