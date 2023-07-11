Yakima police arrested a man Monday morning they say threatened to “shoot up” the Yakima Valley College campus.
YPD dispatchers received a phone call shortly before 7:15 a.m. in which they heard a man and woman arguing, according to a probable cause affidavit, and the man was heard saying “someone is going to shoot up the college” and that he had a gun. The line then went dead, the affidavit said.
Dispatchers were able to identify the suspect as a 35-year-old man, and that there were prior officer safety concerns with him.
Police advised YVC’s security department of the situation. School was not in session at the time, the affidavit said.
An officer responding to the area where the call originated spotted the suspect in the 1100 block of Hamm Avenue, within a block of the campus, and he tried to run from police. Officers eventually found him in the 1100 block of South 11th Avenue crouched down in a driveway, the affidavit said.
Officers used on a stun gun on the suspect after he refused to comply with orders to get on the ground. Officers found a loaded pistol magazine in a backyard near where the suspect was arrested, and a Yakima County sheriff’s patrol dog was called in to trace the suspect’s steps, the affidavit said.
Between the dog search and video from a nearby home, police found a Kel-Tec .32-caliber pistol with a bullet in the chamber hidden in a food dish outside a house.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree unlawful firearms possession, resisting arrest and obstructing police. He has six prior felony convictions including second-degree assault and second-degree burglary and a warrant from the Department of Corrections for escaping community custody.
He is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.
