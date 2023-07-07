A Yakima man charged with trying to kill his girlfriend is in custody.
Hector Eduardo Mendoza, 27, turned himself in Wednesday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set bail at $500,000, despite Mendoza’s attorney arguing for a bail of $10,000.
“The bail is not reasonable at $500,000, taking into account the seriousness, the real seriousness of the allegation, not the alleged assault that took place at 1 o’clock (in the afternoon) and reporting 9 1/2 hours later with no signs of strangulation,” Etoy Alford told Tutsch.
Instead, he said Mendoza was defending himself from his girlfriend, whom he said was armed with a knife.
The woman told Yakima police around 9:40 p.m. June 28 that Mendoza had come home around 1 p.m. that day and strangled her. She said Mendoza had attacked her previously and she had tried to hide in the bathroom when he came home that day, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Mendoza, she told officers, came in the bathroom and punched her repeatedly, the affidavit said, and then reached down and strangled her with both hands. He told her to “die” several times during the attack, the affidavit said, and eventually stopped choking her.
She said Mendoza had strangled her before, including on Jan. 25 in the hallway of their apartment.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Julia Davis said the victim video recorded the attack on her phone, a recording Davis described in court as “graphic” and “disturbing.”
She said it isn’t the first time that Mendoza has assaulted the woman, nor is it the first time he strangled her. In the affidavit, the woman said Mendoza had strangled her in January, which formed the basis for the second assault charge.
Davis, who supervises the prosecutor’s special assault unit, said it is not unusual for a domestic violence victim to not report an attack immediately.
“That’s how domestic abusers operate, hoping their victims will be silent about the abuse,” Davis said. She said the woman also went to the hospital the next day with neck pain as a result of the attack.
Tutsch said she had concerns about community safety based on the police report and ordered Mendoza to have no contact with his girlfriend.
