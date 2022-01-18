A 44-year-old Yakima man has been accused of stabbing his father multiple times during an argument Friday night.
Police responded to the call about 8:40 p.m. in the 300 block of North Ninth Street, where the suspect was arrested without incident, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he’s facing a possible first-degree assault charge.
The suspect stabbed his father in the chest, right arm and twice in his right hand, the affidavit said.
The suspect’s mother said she was upstairs when she heard yelling in the kitchen, where the stabbing occurred, the affidavit said.