A 31-year-old Yakima man accused of stabbing another man made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
The suspect is accused of going to the 64-year-old victim’s home in the 800 block of North Second Street, and stabbing him in the head, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
The incident occurred about 7:10 p.m. Sunday, and the victim suffered a three-inch cut to the left side of his head, the affidavit said.
There was tension between the two men over items that were stolen from the victim’s home, the affidavit said.
The suspect stayed off and on at the victim’s home until a few days before the stabbing, the affidavit said.
The suspect came to the victim’s home armed with a knife. The victim struck the suspect with a bat during the incident, the affidavit said.
Police arrested the suspect where he was staying at the Bali Hai Motel at 710 N. First St., the affidavit said.
