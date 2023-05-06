A 27-year-old Yakima man is accused of smashing windows at a West Nob Hill restaurant.
Yakima police were called to Red Robin restaurant, 2702 W. Nob Hill Blvd, on April 30, May 1 and May 2 for reports of smashed windows, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The first incident was at 2:05 a.m. April 30, when a passerby saw a man throwing rocks at the windows and walking away. Other witnesses said they saw the suspect go toward nearby apartments, but police were unable to find him.
The damage to the restaurant was estimated at $15,000 for the three windows, the affidavit said.
Police were called back to the restaurant at 7:25 a.m. May 1, when the manager told police that windows on the restaurant’s west side were smashed, and that landscaping rocks were used as they were the first night, the affidavit said.
In the second incident, the damage estimate was between $12,000 and $15,000, the affidavit said.
Shortly after 11:45 p.m. May 2, police were called back for a man who was throwing rocks at the restaurant, the affidavit said. Officers found the man, who matched the description from the April 30 incident, and arrested him on suspicion of three counts of first-degree malicious mischief.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects until they are formally charged.
The man told police he threw the rocks because of something that happened to him there 11 years ago when he worked as a busboy.
During his hearing, he twice interrupted the court proceedings.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp and Judge Richard Bartheld both told the man to be quiet and exercise his right to remain silent. Bartheld reminded him that everything he said was being recorded.
Wehrkamp suggested that the man may be a candidate for a mental competency review.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup argued for a $35,000 bail, noting the repeated incidents and man’s two prior fourth-degree assault convictions.
Bartheld set bail at $2,500, expressing concern about the prior gross misdemeanor assault convictions and the allegations that he repeatedly smashed windows at the restaurant.
