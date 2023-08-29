Yakima police say a man tried to set fire to a South First Street apartment during a domestic violence incident early Sunday morning.
Richard Allen Counts, 19, is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree arson, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief, all with domestic-violence motivation. Police and a prosecutor said the fire put all the building’s residents in danger.
Police went to the apartment in the 100 block of South First Street around 12:50 a.m. after a neighbor called police to report a fight, with loud bangs as if something was hitting the walls, according to a probable cause affidavit. The neighbor told police as they were enroute that something inside the second-floor apartment was on fire.
Officers took Counts into custody when they arrived, and his girlfriend was in the apartment with her right lip and cheek swollen, the affidavit said, and dried blood on her face and a bruise forming above her right eye.
There was also smoke in the hallway, which had come from the apartment where officers found a bedroom pillow with a burn hole the size of a volleyball, the affidavit said. Police also saw fire-extinguisher residue on the stove.
The incident started earlier in the evening with a disagreement at a nearby wine bar, and continued as the two walked home, the affidavit said. A neighbor came in after hearing the woman yell for help and found Counts standing over the woman, who was curled up in a fetal position the affidavit said. Positioning himself between Counts and the woman, the neighbor told him to leave and Counts refused, the affidavit said.
The woman alerted the neighbor to the burning pillow, which he pulled off the stove and opened the windows to air out the apartment, the affidavit said. He said Counts sprayed the stove with a fire extinguisher and knocked a lamp off a table, striking the woman in the chest.
In the affidavit, an officer said that dozens of people in the building could have been at risk if the burning pillow had caught the apartment’s walls on fire.
At a Monday preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Hart asked for $50,000 bail, saying it was a “very grave” case. He said the apartments are in an older building and could have spread to other units.
“This is a situation where, if the neighbor didn’t intervene, we could have had casualties,” Hart said.
Defense attorney Melissa Derry said $50,000 was excessive for bail, given Counts has no prior criminal history and that the police report was based on allegations. She said Counts is trying to get into anger management and asked that he be released on his own recognizance.
Judge Elisabeth Tutsch said there were serious safety concerns, as the victim and neighbors could have been seriously injured, and set bail at $30,000.
Counts also argued that he should be released.
“I work in the community. I keep this community safe. I work on de-escalation,” Counts said. “I am not a harm to the community; you said these were only allegations.”
Tutsch also signed a no-contact order barring Counts from having contact with his girlfriend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.