A 34-year-old man has been accused of forcing his way into a 36-year-old woman’s Yakima home and choking and raping her, according to police.
The man made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Monday, where he faces possible charges of first-degree rape, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
The incident occurred Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the 500 block of North Sixth Street, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
The woman told police she heard a knock on the door and the man forced his way inside, grabbed her by the throat, forced her onto her bed and raped her and left, saying he’d be back, the affidavit said.
The woman said she resisted the man until he began choking her so hard that she couldn’t breathe, the affidavit said.
The woman said her children were in a room in the back of her residence at the time, the affidavit said.
The woman said she met the man a few days earlier through another male friend.
Police contacted the man, who said the sex was consensual, and arrested him.