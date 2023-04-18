A 19-year-old Yakima man accused of slamming a stolen car into a Yakima police vehicle is being held in the Yakima County jail.
Salvador Santiago Acevedo-Oseguera was arrested following a chase Saturday that ended when a YPD officer hit him with his vehicle when Acevedo-Oseguera tried to run away from a crash with another police vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police were investigating a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of East Beech Street around 7:05 p.m.
Sgt. Travis Shephard hard pulled his vehicle behind the Chevrolet Malibu and ordered the vehicle’s driver, identified as Acevedo-Oseguera, to surrender, the affidavit said. Acevedo-Oseguera put the Malibu into reverse and hit Shephard’s vehicle, the affidavit said, and then drove over a concrete barricade and landscaping to the street.
Shephard, the affidavit said, was not injured as he moved away from his vehicle just before it was hit.
Acevedo-Oseguera was heading toward the intersection of East Beech Street and South Fair Avenue when Officer Tyler Fryatt’s patrol vehicle collided with the Malibu, the affidavit said. Acevedo-Oseguera got out of the Malibu and started running on South 10th Street when Shephard, who the affidavit said was driving at 15 mph, deliberately hit Acevedo-Oseguera with his patrol vehicle.
Acevedo-Oseguera was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the affidavit said. Officers found a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine on him, and a drug recognition expert obtained a search warrant to get a blood sample from Acevedo-Oseguera, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, eluding, driving under the influence and second-degree malicious mischief.
During a preliminary appearance hearing Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Bret A. Roberts sought $50,000 bail, pointing out both the serious nature of the crime and Acevedo-Oseguera’s record, which includes three felony convictions as well as 20 warrants issued for his arrest between 2018 and 2021.
“This defendant allegedly used a motor vehicle to escape a police officer during what looked like what might have been a routine traffic stop if he had not engaged in his behavior,” Roberts said.
Defense Attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for a $10,000 bail, noting that Acevedo-Oseguera’s convictions were mostly in juvenile court, he admitted he was intoxicated and had lost a tooth in the incident.
At the hospital, Acevedo-Oseguera told hospital staff that he had recently used methamphetamine and fentanyl, the affidavit said.
Judge Sonia Rodriguez True set bail at $50,000, noting that Acevedo-Oseguera was a danger to the public and could have seriously injured Shephard.
