Prosecutors have charged a Yakima man they say tried to sell a bear skull illegally on Facebook.
Jeremy Allan Hunter, 45, is charged with second-degree trafficking in wildlife and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a charging document filed in Yakima County Superior Court.
The firearm charge stems from Hunter’s conviction on fourth-degree domestic violence assault in Yakima Municipal Court.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials began investigating Hunter in June, after a cooler containing four bear paws was found in a shared backyard in Yakima, according to court documents. Hunter was seen in the area about the time the bear paws were discovered, court documents said.
In January, Hunter was arrested on an unrelated domestic violence charge, and state wildlife officials learned he was offering to sell a bear skull. A witness said Hunter had shot the bear with a .410-gauge shotgun on Memorial Day weekend, court documents said.
Wildlife officials said Hunter didn’t have a permit for bear hunting, and it was not bear season at that time.
A video on Hunter’s Facebook page showed the bear skull painted gold on a table, with gun rack and two long guns visible in the back. In posts on the video, Hunter was offering $100 for a bear skull that was just stripped of flesh and fur, while a painted skull would cost $250.
Wildlife officials searched Hunter’s home and found the painted skull, as well as a cow elk skull with jawbone pieces, a .410-gauge Rossi shotgun with interchangeable .22-caliber barrel, a .22-caliber rifle and shotgun ammunition, court documents said.
Hunter is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail on the wildlife and firearms charges, in addition to the $6,000 bail for third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief and exposing children to domestic violence charges out of Yakima Municipal Court.
