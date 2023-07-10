A Yakima man is accused of seriously injuring a bicyclist in a drunken-driving hit-and-run crash Thursday night.
The 21-year-old man is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $20,000 bail on suspicion of vehicular assault, hit-and-run property damage and driving under the influence.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify criminal suspects before they are formally charged.
A bicyclist, identified as Nathaniel R. Mardel of Yakima, was heading west on the north side of the 2000 block of Englewood Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when he was hit, according to a probable cause affidavit. Mardel, 28, had injuries to his head, arms and legs, the affidavit said, and his bicycle was broken into two pieces in the crash.
He was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was in serious condition on Monday, a spokesperson said.
A GoFundMe page for Mardel said he broke his thigh bone, shin, shoulder, arm, wrist and bones in his face, and will need facial reconstruction surgery. The page said donations will go to family as they help care for him in Seattle.
Police said the vehicle that hit the cyclist also hit a chain-link fence on the south side of the street, damaging a 40-foot long section of fence and leaving pieces of the car’s body, a passenger-side mirror and headlight enclosure behind.
Using security video from a nearby business, police identified the vehicle as a Ford Mustang, and police records showed a Mustang matching that description registered to a home in the 1200 block of Jerome Avenue, and the 21-year-old suspect was listed as its registered owner, the affidavit said.
Police found the Mustang parked in an alley behind the house, with damage that matched what police found at the crash site, the affidavit said. Officers also saw a bottle of alcohol in the back seat, the affidavit said.
A woman at the house said the suspect was her boyfriend, the affidavit said, and that he had come over around midnight with blood on his face and was shaken up.
Officers found the suspected driver in a bedroom and took him into custody without incident, the affidavit said.
During his preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, he nodded as Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup described the serious nature of the crash and the injuries to the bicyclist and challenged why the suspect drove off after the crash.
“If I’m driving my car and I hit something and I don’t know what I hit, I’m just going to stop and look and see what I hit, see if there’s some kind of responsibility that needs to be taken,” Soukup said. “Any responsible driver would do that, and he did not do any of that.”
Soukup asked for $100,000 bail.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the suspect has no criminal history and asked for him to be released under pretrial supervision as recommended by court staff. She said the suspect would have stopped had he not been under the influence.
“This is a very tragic accident, and it shouldn’t have happened,” Wehrkamp said.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch said the suspect was acknowledging that someone was seriously hurt in the crash, but she said she had concerns for community safety, ordering him to be held.
“This was somebody who was riding their bike without ever imagining something like this would happen,” Tutsch said.