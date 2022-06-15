A Yakima man accused of domestic violence, attacking a utility worker and harming a police dog is expected to appear in court Thursday.
Eduardo Reyes-Serrano was to have made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday, but his hearing was continued due to medical issues, according to court staff.
Reyes-Serrano, 28, was arrested Tuesday after police were called to the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue for a domestic violence incident around 8:30 p.m.
At the time of the incident, Reyes-Serrano was out on $2,500 bail on a charge of first-degree animal cruelty after prosecutors alleged he had killed a dog and hung it from the fence of his home in July 2021.
His wife told police that they had an argument, and he proceeded to hit her on the buttocks, and when he tried to hug her, she thought he was going to strangle her with his necklace, according to a probable cause affidavit.
At that point, her son hit him in the back with a stick, and Reyes-Serrano then threatened to kill the 11-year-old boy, his wife and the boy told police.
Reyes-Serrano had left by the time police arrived, and when he came back, he went into the house and ignored officers’ orders for him to stop and talk to them. Police used the loudspeakers on their cars to tell Reyes-Serrano he was under arrest and to come out, the affidavit said, but he told officers that he would only come out if they wouldn’t take him to jail.
At one point, Reyes-Serrano got on the roof of the house with what appeared to be a large wooden staff that had three points on one end, the affidavit said. He first told police that if he could see his wife, he’d come down, but after seeing her he told police they would have to shoot him instead, the affidavit said.
While on the roof, he grabbed wires and started making sparks with electrical wires on the roof, the affidavit said. Police, worried about the potential for fire, called the fire department and Pacific Power to cut the electricity, the affidavit said.
As a utility worker went up in a cherry picker toward the power box, Reyes-Serrano swung a cable line on the roof, striking the bucket the utility worker was in, the affidavit said. Officers fired less-lethal shotgun rounds at Reyes-Serrano to stop him, but he refused to come off the roof on a ladder, instead going back into the house through a window.
Officers went into the house to find Reyes-Serrano, the affidavit said, and requested a police dog to assist in arresting him. He was taken into custody after being shocked with electric stun guns and bites from K-9 Zorro, the affidavit said.
Zorro’s handler said Reyes-Serrano grabbed the dog by the face and throat during the struggle, the affidavit said.
Reyes-Serrano was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, felony harassment, obstructing police, resisting arrest, harming a police dog and fourth-degree assault.
Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $100,000 pending Thursday’s hearing.
