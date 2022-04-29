A Yakima man is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home and molesting her.
Rodolfo Tinajero-Acosta, 32, was to have appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, but he was having “medical issues,” according to court and jail staff.
The woman told police that a man broke into her house in the area of South 27th Avenue sometime around 6:35 a.m Wednesday, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was sleeping on her living room couch when she woke up to find Tinajero-Acosta in her house, the affidavit said, and he refused to leave when she told him to get out.
She told police that TInajero-Acosta is a stranger, the affidavit said.
The woman then grabbed her child and tried to escape, but Tinajero-Acosta grabbed her and molested her, the affidavit said. She was able to break free and get out of the house by elbowing him in his upper body, the affidavit said.
Police found Tinajero-Acosta in the house and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Yakima County jail in lieu of first-degree burglary with a sexual motivation charges and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.
Police said Tinajero-Acosta has two prior misdemeanor convictions of indecent exposure to someone younger than 14.
