A Yakima man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an employee and stealing money from a business in the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
According to a Yakima Police Department news release, a 44-year-old suspect entered Eve’s Garden at 7:50 p.m. Sunday, displaying what appeared to be a knife. The suspect allegedly assaulted the female clerk, stole an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene.
A probable cause affidavit filed in Yakima County Superior Court said the employee told police the suspect browsed for a short time in the adult clothing and video store, asked her to retrieve an item from behind the counter, then grabbed her by the hair and demanded money from the till.
The woman told police the suspect allegedly threatened to stab her if she did not produce money from the cash register, so she gave it to him and he left the business, the affidavit said.
Yakima police officers obtained detailed store surveillance of the crime and suspect, and posted a picture of the suspect from the footage on social media shortly after the incident occurred.
Tips led police to a possible suspect, and the 44-year-old man was arrested roughly 2 1/2 hours later at a hotel on North First Street. Law enforcement allegedly found evidence linking the man to the robbery at the hotel, Yakima police reported. He was held on suspicion of first degree robbery.
Judge Jeff Swan set bail at $100,000 during the suspect's first court appearance on Monday afternoon.
The female employee suffered scratches and other minor injuries to her upper chest and neck area, the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.