A 33-year-old man who was killed Wednesday died two blocks north of where his brother was killed in a shooting six years ago.
Yakima police say this week's death of Ramiro Mosqueda Camacho III was not gang related.
Police investigating shots fired around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday found Camacho dead in the 600 block of Lewis Street early Wednesday morning, two blocks north of where his brother was killed in a gang-related shooting six years ago.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Camacho died from a gunshot wound and his death is considered a homicide.
YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said detectives have determined that Camacho’s killing was not gang-related. Court records show Camacho was a Sureño gang member.
His brother, Cuahutemoc Camacho Salamanca, 33, was killed May 10, 2017, in what police described as a gang-related shooting in the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue, about two blocks south of where Camacho was killed. That case remains unsolved.
Camacho’s death was the eighth homicide in the city and the 15th in the county this year.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will conduct a “Moment of Blessing” ceremony near the intersection at noon Friday.
Anyone with information on either of the cases is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
