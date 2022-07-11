Yakima’s efforts to combat domestic violence are getting $500,000 in federal assistance.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said last week that Yakima is one of six cities receiving funding after being selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Firearms Technical Assistance Project. The project’s aim is to reduce domestic violence deaths and injuries from guns.
The funding will go to further the work of the city’s Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team, said Yakima police Lt. Chad Janis, who heads up YPD’s efforts to combat domestic violence.
“We’re looking to make a bigger impact with restricted persons and ensuring victims are receiving the assistance they need,” said Janis.
The team includes the YPD and the city’s legal department; the Yakima YWCA; Comprehensive Health; the Yakima School District; the state Department of Children, Youth and Families; the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office; and Yakima County Probation.
There is also a coalition with community members and organizations that meets monthly.
The city applied for the funding in the fall, Janis said, at the urging of Spokane officials.
In the past 12 months, there have been 2,162 incidents of domestic violence in the city, with 91 cases involving firearms, Janis said. While it’s a small percentage of the domestic violence cases, Janis said the presence of a firearm can escalate the potential for deadly violence in a domestic violence situation.
“One firearm fatality is one too many,” Janis said. “We want that number to be zero.”
It’s also an issue of officer safety, Janis said, as police responding to domestic violence incidents have been assaulted with firearms.
He said the funds will be used for outreach and education efforts. He stressed that the effort is not targeting legal gun owners, but taking firearms away from people engaged in domestic violence.
YPD is also assigning detectives to work on domestic violence exclusively, Janis said, which allows them to see patterns more quickly.
