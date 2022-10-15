If Benicio Xavier Lopez had not been raised in Yakima and hung out with the crowd he did, he might be a college student now or graduating from a trade school, his attorney said Friday.
Instead, Lopez, 20, was appearing in Yakima County Superior Court via Zoom from the Yakima County jail to be sentenced for the murder of a teenage girl in 2019.
“You lay down with dogs, you come up with fleas,” Christopher Swaby said of the influences on Lopez’s life.
But Swaby said Lopez, who was 17 at the time of the shooting that also wounded Lillyonna Rose Beaty’s aunt, has grown up since then and will spend the rest of his life making up for what Swaby called a bad decision.
Lopez was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession charges, as well as a firearms enhancement that would have added five years to his sentence.
In his plea statement, Lopez admitted that he shot Lillyonna intentionally but without premeditation, and assaulted Danielle Rose in the March 17, 2019, shooting.
Yakima police responding to a report of shots fired found Lillyonna, 15, in a van in the 1700 block of South Eighth Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents. Danielle Rose, Lillyonna’s aunt, was found wounded next to a garage.
Rose said she and Lillyonna were driving toward Kissel Park when they saw a group of boys in the street, and Lillyonna thought one of them was her boyfriend, court documents said. Her boyfriend was not in the group, Rose told investigators, and one of the boys, later identified as Lopez, called them a derogatory name for gang members and threatened to kill them.
Lopez was a Norteño gang member, while Lillyonna had tattoos that police said were indicative of Sureño gang affiliation.
Gunfire then erupted, the court documents said, and both women were hit before Rose could speed away.
Lillyonna died March 28, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Lopez was “auto declined” out of juvenile court due to his age and the charge he was facing and tried in Superior Court.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett said the sentencing recommendation of 18 years, which he and Swaby agreed to, acknowledges Lopez’s youth as well as the seriousness of the crime, which Barrett described as “a senseless murder.”
“We believe this is a compromise that will satisfy the needs of justice,” Barrett said.
Swaby said he has seen Lopez mature while he’s been in custody.
“This (crime) was a bad decision that 20-year-old Benicio would never make, nor would 32-year-old Benicio,” Swaby said. “It was an impulsive, ill-considered decision made by a child.”
Lopez apologized for the harm he did to Lillyonna’s family and his own.
“I know (Lillyonna’s) family will never forgive me. A loved one is dead, and I cannot bring them back to life,” Lopez said. “I let down a lot of people and regret a lot of bad decisions I made. I want to be a better person, not only for myself and my family, but the people around me and society, and help anyone who needs help.”
He said he was going to make sure he would not go back to the attitude and behavior that led him to commit the shooting.
Judge Richard Bartheld, who described the killing as a heinous crime, said that if Lopez was going to turn over a new leaf, he had to answer one important question: Why did he pull the trigger?
“I can’t say that I do (know why),” Lopez said. "I cannot justify those actions.”
“At some point in life, you are going to have make that decision as to why you did what you did,” Bartheld said. “If you are going to correct that behavior, you have to correct the problem that caused it, and that’s knowing why.”
Bartheld said Lopez also will have to decide whether to renounce his gang ties when he goes to the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, where state prison inmates are processed and assigned to the prison where they will serve their sentences.
If he chooses to stay in a gang, Bartheld said that Lopez will be housed with fellow Norteños and will be expected to do the bidding of gang leaders, including attacking rival gang members and fellow gang members who have fallen out of favor, actions he said could lead to more time in prison.
“If you make it out of prison alive, you are going to be a member of that gang for the rest of your life and expected to continue those activities,” Bartheld said.
Instead, he urged him to renounce his gang affiliation and honor Lillyonna by remembering her every day and committing himself to making the right decisions for the rest of his life.
Barrett said Rose was informed of the plea agreement but chose not to attend Friday’s sentencing.
