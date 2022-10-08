A man suspected of a burglary in East Selah on Thursday is missing after fleeing from deputies and jumping into the Yakima River on Friday night, the Yakima Sheriff's Office said.
A homeowner in East Selah called law enforcement on Thursday about a burglary in progress, according to a news release. The homeowner arrived home to find two unknown men.
When the homeowner left, the men followed in two trucks, one of which rammed the homeowner’s truck, according to the news release. Law enforcement later seized one of the suspect’s trucks.
Deputies identified the suspects using a photograph posted on social media, the release said. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies located the second truck and one of the suspects, who was booked into Yakima County Jail on unrelated warrants.
When sheriff’s deputies attempted to contact the second suspect at a residence on Rest Haven Road, the suspect fled out the back and leapt into the Yakima River. He was last seen several hundred yards downstream in the middle of the river, the release said.
The Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Fire District 5 and the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management assisted in a drone search of the river. They were unable to find the suspect.
Anyone with information can contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.
(2) comments
Reason #476,549,284 why citizens should be armed. Of course, leftist Ds want to remove the right to defend with arms.
Log in to reply
Not true. I am a Leftist Democrat and I carry a firearm and also have guns for hunting.
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.